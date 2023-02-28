Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 28th February 2023

Kingdom Under Fire
- Human Alliance
- Improved obstacle avoidance routine when using Night Templar charge skill
- Modified Night Templar Holy Ora
- Removed skill enable toggle, Increased Ora to a fixed figure of 80, Increased duration
- Modified so that Ora blocks all damages even when it breaks
- Modified so that Ora breaks freeze, awe, corruption, kiss of seduction magic once before breaking regardless of remaining amount
- Increased Ora armor bonus (default 3 + level*0.5)
- To show Ora status when selecting unit
- Modified so Golem changes side instead of turning into zombie due to corruption
- Dark Alliance
- Fixed the issue regarding computer crash when Dirigible dies when throwing Dirigible Sphere.
- Fixed the issue regarding Object’s strength continuously decreasing when Richter rides on Dirigible during bat’s attack
- Fixed the issue regarding the location where Richter with bat rides on Dirigible is still visible
- Modified so that Lich Phantagram applies to the caster as well
- Modified so that the demon mana drain/mana vortex effect is displayedon target
- Common
- Fixed the bug regarding crash during item drop in a certain situation in RPG mission
- Fixed the issue where ground unit occasionally stops and unable to attack
- Modified so that worker stops being temporally invincible during cancellation of construction so that it receives damage up to the point of just before dying
- Modified so united recovered from black plague becomes immune for 7 seconds
- System
• Modified the issue regarding mouse clipping being released when exiting the game through alt + tab and returning to game in full screen mode
- Added 'free for all' option in custom game in single play mode
- Free for all : Players and computer that participate in the game regard each other as enemies
- Modified to ally players start the game at nearby positions in multi-play mode
- Track cameras available to regular players in multi-play mode
- Modified so location memory function of tracking camera is added and can be recalled (F1~F8)
- Modified so the map downloaded from multi-play mode can be used in single play mode immediately.
- Locus Game Chain
- Improved performance of P2P communication module
