 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 28 February 2023

Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 28th February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10653243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kingdom Under Fire

  • Human Alliance
  • Improved obstacle avoidance routine when using Night Templar charge skill
  • Modified Night Templar Holy Ora
  • Removed skill enable toggle, Increased Ora to a fixed figure of 80, Increased duration
  • Modified so that Ora blocks all damages even when it breaks
  • Modified so that Ora breaks freeze, awe, corruption, kiss of seduction magic once before breaking regardless of remaining amount
  • Increased Ora armor bonus (default 3 + level*0.5)
  • To show Ora status when selecting unit
  • Modified so Golem changes side instead of turning into zombie due to corruption
  • Dark Alliance
  • Fixed the issue regarding computer crash when Dirigible dies when throwing Dirigible Sphere.
  • Fixed the issue regarding Object’s strength continuously decreasing when Richter rides on Dirigible during bat’s attack
  • Fixed the issue regarding the location where Richter with bat rides on Dirigible is still visible
  • Modified so that Lich Phantagram applies to the caster as well
  • Modified so that the demon mana drain/mana vortex effect is displayedon target
  • Common
  • Fixed the bug regarding crash during item drop in a certain situation in RPG mission
  • Fixed the issue where ground unit occasionally stops and unable to attack
  • Modified so that worker stops being temporally invincible during cancellation of construction so that it receives damage up to the point of just before dying
  • Modified so united recovered from black plague becomes immune for 7 seconds
  • System
    • Modified the issue regarding mouse clipping being released when exiting the game through alt + tab and returning to game in full screen mode
  • Added 'free for all' option in custom game in single play mode
  • Free for all : Players and computer that participate in the game regard each other as enemies
  • Modified to ally players start the game at nearby positions in multi-play mode
  • Track cameras available to regular players in multi-play mode
  • Modified so location memory function of tracking camera is added and can be recalled (F1~F8)
  • Modified so the map downloaded from multi-play mode can be used in single play mode immediately.
  • Locus Game Chain
  • Improved performance of P2P communication module

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link