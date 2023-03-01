 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 1 March 2023

Patch Notes v1.1.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1.17

  • Home HOP (to Bug 22) / Return HOP (to last host) key bindings are now rebindable
  • Menu > Settings > Motion > Presets, ensure description for currently selected motion preset is not showing the internal development text.
  • CAT screens - someone noticed the text is more blurry since launch version - so done something to achieve the higher resolution text while not gobbling up too much VRAM
  • Fix: Downloading Bug22 through gravity gates at the cloud was getting the gravity setting wrong
  • Fix: Don't allow download stuff through gravity gate ceiling
  • Remote Debugger stop button slight improvement to help players find it if they've got Points Of Interest disabled
  • If DAD has a key inside his brain and he's trying to interact with a computer that requires that same key, he's now good to use it (i.e. you no longer need to extract the key). There's only one instance of this but I fixed it anyway because someone actually tried it.

Patch download size: 37 MB

