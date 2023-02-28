Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10653154 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Today our new game Dreadful River launches into Early Access.

Join the journey! Survive and explore the river! Be part of the Early Access phase!

In case you want to play it before buying, we got you covered! Downloading the demo of the game is completely free and gives you an authentic first-hand impression of Dreadful River.

As always, we'll be happy about your feedback!

For quick bugfixes and fresh content, we're seeking to update the game on a weekly basis.

Our next major project is still in the making, and by playing Dreadful River, you will support SureAI and its resources for future, possibly bigger, releases.

Thanks to all of you for your support!