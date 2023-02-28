[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 33 accounts are subject to punishment for cheating.

Some accounts can be banned permanantly according to the respective level of suspension.

*光

thoth

母を殺した

斯

飘飘飘

丷萧

术戏法，怎么样？

*mander6322227

*了

mander3200453

*爸

daX09

RedPredator

*神

mander6352527

mander8709618

112

队~A2

mander9315207

tain Law

尔

**上

n

钢铁鱼

亮

**eiKuma

n。

000

66666

西

ek

k

mander7835090

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Thank you.