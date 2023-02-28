 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 28 February 2023

[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

Last edited by Wendy

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 33 accounts are subject to punishment for cheating.
Some accounts can be banned permanantly according to the respective level of suspension.

*光
thoth
母を殺した

飘飘飘
丷萧
术戏法，怎么样？
*mander6322227
*
mander3200453
*爸
daX09
RedPredator
*神
mander6352527
mander8709618
112
队~A2
mander9315207
tain Law

**
n
钢铁鱼

**eiKuma
n。
000
66666
西
ek
k
mander7835090

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Thank you.

