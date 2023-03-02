[v1.20.0] Added a feature to export VRM1.0 VRM, CLCT for WONDERLAND, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10653071 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.20.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

We've added a VRM export feature for VRM1.0

We've added a model export feature to the new version, VRM1.0, in addition to the export feature for the original version, VRM0.0.

VRM1.0 model data cannot be used in apps that don't support VRM1.0.

Check the VRM document for detailed specifications on VRM1.0.

▼VRM-1.0 - VRM documentation

https://vrm.dev/en/vrm1/index

Added a feature to adjust the opacity of Photo Booth backgrounds

Added 25 new CLCT for WONDERLAND presets Added 15 outfit presets Added 10 hairstyle presets Added 2 whole-body outfits



■ Changes

Update allowing an Additional License Information URL input when exporting VRM0.0, only if the license is set to "Other"

It is now possible to export VRM even without face mesh

Changed the default background color for the Photo Booth page in Light theme mode to "#F5F5F5", the same as VRoid Hub

Updated the thumbnail image for Arm Accessories presets

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

▼I want to learn more about the VRM export feature

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/15760756822297

Adjust the opacity of Photo Booth backgrounds



