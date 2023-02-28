-
A cargo ships named ‘8000 tons cargo steamer’ has been added for both playable nations.
Added the mission ‘North Sea convoy’.
Increased armor reduction from multiple hits.
UI changes:
- Added tooltips to the popup list of Fire/Launch button.
- Added a UI size slider to the settings screen.
- Added night brightness slider to the settings screen.
- Camera azimuth indicator for movement and weapon control phases has been added to the UI.
- The artillery elevation scale now shows the elevation relative to the deck and the elevation relative to the horizon if they are different.
- The armor penetration table has been added to projectile type tooltip instead of the ‘Strength’ value.
- The ‘Museum’ item was added to the main menu.
- The end battle UI has been changed to support new battle objectives where the player or AI doesn't need to sink all enemy ships to win the battle, and thus may want to continue the battle even after the win/loose conditions are met.
- Engine room telegraph and rudder angle keys can now be held down to re-perform corresponding actions.
- A couple of minor UI changes.
Many bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 28 February 2023
Update 0.11a. First cargo steamer ship and a convoy mission.
