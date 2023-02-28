 Skip to content

Mean Beans Playtest update for 28 February 2023

Mean Beans Patch (0.0.10)

Mean Beans Patch (0.0.10) · Build 10652994 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Updated resolution settings
  • Fixed UI anchors in Main Menu
  • Fixed loading screen not closing properly when trying to join matches
  • Updated being able to join games mid match
  • Removed lobbies from showing up on the lobby list mid-match
  • Extended flamethrower shooting collider
  • Fixed zone wall being blocking bullets
  • Fixed players getting wrong XP at end of match
  • Updated settings to initialize inputs properly
  • Fixed being stuck in reloading state upon death
  • Fixed player getting stuck aiming down sights upon death
  • Added a weapon switch cooldown to improve responsiveness/lag compensation
  • Fixed being able to pick up weapons while reloading
  • Fixed rocket launcher not doing dmg properly based on explosion radius
  • Added explosion knockback force for players and pickups
  • Added crosshair to the weapon HUD UI
  • Added loading circle to loading screen
  • Updated quality settings so inputs work on all settings
  • Fixed pong music not stopping on game scene loading
  • Fixed guns not being recycled correctly at end of round
  • Fixed fire effect not disabling if killed by flamethrower
  • Fixed resetting weapon data incorrectly upon death
  • Fixed weapon model not resetting correctly upon death sometimes
  • Fixed score and kills not showing up correctly on leaderboard
  • Fixed weapon sync rotation which caused projectiles to only shoot at a certain degree on clients
  • Fixed getting points for killing self
  • Fixed match breaking when all players die at the same time
  • Added various weapon icons to improve clarity for weapon inventory (these are template icons)
  • Added NEW Demo Refried Ridge map

