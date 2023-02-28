Mean Beans Patch (0.0.10)

Here are the changes for this patch:
- Updated resolution settings
- Fixed UI anchors in Main Menu
- Fixed loading screen not closing properly when trying to join matches
- Updated being able to join games mid match
- Removed lobbies from showing up on the lobby list mid-match
- Extended flamethrower shooting collider
- Fixed zone wall being blocking bullets
- Fixed players getting wrong XP at end of match
- Updated settings to initialize inputs properly
- Fixed being stuck in reloading state upon death
- Fixed player getting stuck aiming down sights upon death
- Added a weapon switch cooldown to improve responsiveness/lag compensation
- Fixed being able to pick up weapons while reloading
- Fixed rocket launcher not doing dmg properly based on explosion radius
- Added explosion knockback force for players and pickups
- Added crosshair to the weapon HUD UI
- Added loading circle to loading screen
- Updated quality settings so inputs work on all settings
- Fixed pong music not stopping on game scene loading
- Fixed guns not being recycled correctly at end of round
- Fixed fire effect not disabling if killed by flamethrower
- Fixed resetting weapon data incorrectly upon death
- Fixed weapon model not resetting correctly upon death sometimes
- Fixed score and kills not showing up correctly on leaderboard
- Fixed weapon sync rotation which caused projectiles to only shoot at a certain degree on clients
- Fixed getting points for killing self
- Fixed match breaking when all players die at the same time
- Added various weapon icons to improve clarity for weapon inventory (these are template icons)
- Added NEW Demo Refried Ridge map
Keep letting us know about any issues you experience!
Changed files in this update