Version 1.06

Woah, it's been almost a year and a half since the last update. Time flies when you're dealing with The Sekimeiya.

This update fixes a few long-standing issues and adds better support for multiple languages.

Fixes

Fixed numerous grammar and script issues

Fixed achievements. If the game didn't give you an achievement but you've already met the conditions, simply open the game and you'll be granted them instantly.

Fixed playtime counter issues on Mac and Linux. The recorded playtime was abnormally low on these systems but should be fixed now.

Fixed stats screen - Earlier in February the service we were using to track the stats changed its API so the game could no longer pull stats from the server. We've updated the API calls accordingly. As a failsafe in case the game doesn't connect to the stats server in the future, the game will show values that are current as of February 2023.

New Features

Added better support for multiple languages. There are no new languages right now, but the infrastructure is now there to make it easier

Known Issues

Sometimes text will be doubled in the last line of the backlog. Sometimes this will cause a crash if the line contains formatting code. If it does throw an error just press "Ignore" and continue playing. You may have to advance a few lines in the game before the bug goes away.

On Windows, typing text may sometimes cause letters to jitter. This effect should be minimal now, but it seems to be caused by having "Scale and Output = 125%" in Display Settings in Windows.

Steam Deck

Currently the game is listed as unsupported for the Steam Deck. The main reason is that moving the left joystick causes the game to freeze in the main menu. The virtual keyboard also does not display. We're looking to see if there's a solution for these but the lack of hardware makes it difficult for us to test and resolve these issues.

Thank you for your support and we hope you continue to enjoy The Sekimeiya!