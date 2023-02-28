V1.0000 — God's Prison version is available now! Enjoy the new chapter!

Hey Warriors,Nice to see you! New version God's Prison of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.This version including new maps, new powerful bosses, monsters and so on.

Besides, 3 new skins will be added in game, let's challenge the new chapter "GOD'S MAZE" with your team!

BTW, we added controller support, hope you can have a better game time!

Updates：

Added new chapter "GOD'S MAZE"

After building "Big Pyramid", you can start this chapter.

Added new maps, new powerful bosses and enemies in this new chapter;

After building "Big Pyramid", you can start this chapter. Added new maps, new powerful bosses and enemies in this new chapter; Added 3 new skins:

"Scythe Myrmidon": a strengthen attack power "Scythe Wielder";

"Lion Fighter": a more explosive Lion Brawler;

"Desert Assassin": a more aggressive Dune Assassin;

"Scythe Myrmidon": a strengthen attack power "Scythe Wielder"; "Lion Fighter": a more explosive Lion Brawler; "Desert Assassin": a more aggressive Dune Assassin; Added controller support. Now you can use controller to play the game;

*The controller support is still in the testing stage.

Bug Fixes：