Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 28 February 2023

V1.0000 — God's Prison version is available now! Enjoy the new chapter!

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 28 February 2023

Hey Warriors,Nice to see you! New version God's Prison of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.This version including new maps, new powerful bosses, monsters and so on.
Besides, 3 new skins will be added in game, let's challenge the new chapter "GOD'S MAZE" with your team!

BTW, we added controller support, hope you can have a better game time!

Updates：

  • Added new chapter "GOD'S MAZE"
    After building "Big Pyramid", you can start this chapter.
    Added new maps, new powerful bosses and enemies in this new chapter;
  • Added 3 new skins:
    "Scythe Myrmidon": a strengthen attack power "Scythe Wielder";
    "Lion Fighter": a more explosive Lion Brawler;
    "Desert Assassin": a more aggressive Dune Assassin;
  • Added controller support. Now you can use controller to play the game;
    *The controller support is still in the testing stage.

Bug Fixes：

  • Added new hit effects for "Lion Fighter"and " Lion Brawler";
  • Fixed the problem that the damage range of Lion Brawler was wrong in some cases;
  • Enhanced the execution effect of "Geb's Blade";
  • Remade the execution effect of "Backstab";
  • Fixed the problem that the invulnerability of "Emperor" will lose efficacy under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed the problem that "Holy Clergyman" would fight back after death;
  • Fixed some display problems on the UI;
  • Fixed some problems in translation;

