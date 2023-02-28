V1.0000 — God's Prison version is available now! Enjoy the new chapter!

Hey Warriors,Nice to see you! New version God's Prison of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now.This version including new maps, new powerful bosses, monsters and so on.
Besides, 3 new skins will be added in game, let's challenge the new chapter "GOD'S MAZE" with your team!
BTW, we added controller support, hope you can have a better game time!
Updates：
- Added new chapter "GOD'S MAZE"
After building "Big Pyramid", you can start this chapter.
Added new maps, new powerful bosses and enemies in this new chapter;
- Added 3 new skins:
"Scythe Myrmidon": a strengthen attack power "Scythe Wielder";
"Lion Fighter": a more explosive Lion Brawler;
"Desert Assassin": a more aggressive Dune Assassin;
- Added controller support. Now you can use controller to play the game;
*The controller support is still in the testing stage.
Bug Fixes：
- Added new hit effects for "Lion Fighter"and " Lion Brawler";
- Fixed the problem that the damage range of Lion Brawler was wrong in some cases;
- Enhanced the execution effect of "Geb's Blade";
- Remade the execution effect of "Backstab";
- Fixed the problem that the invulnerability of "Emperor" will lose efficacy under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the problem that "Holy Clergyman" would fight back after death;
- Fixed some display problems on the UI;
- Fixed some problems in translation;
