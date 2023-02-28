Early Access Release v.025

This quick new update focuses on fixing Steam executable error, as well as including a few smaller fixes that did not quite make #v.024. Thank you Carlo874 for bringing the Steam executable error to our attention, as well as the stats issue.

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.025:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files at this point. It's a little hit and miss at the moment - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this. We are working on a solution to allow for future updates to apply to save files.

MAIN MENU:

FIXED: Navigation highlight failing from The Contender Series back to the main menu

FIXED: Navigation highlight failing during the Tour for events 5-8 or events 9-11

UI:

🌊 FIXED: Board and Character stats are being lost mid-game (reduced to zero).

🌊 FIXED: Update platform specific terminology 'Triggers' where needed and 'button' where needed

FIXED: Missing Japanese character bio information in the Tour Cutscene

FIXED: Removed 2022 date in the Tide Charts heading within the Tour Cutscene

FIXED: Options > Music Screen > Japanese language needed to be resized

FIXED: R button (stats in Main Menu) Headings needed resizing. Sponsor text needed to be Sentence Case

FIXED: Leaderboard Navigation buttons needed to be re-sized

FIXED: Pause Screen Inventory needed localisation

FIXED: Character Creator Sponsor and Notoriety text needed localisation

FIXED: Character > Boards, last selection has English text 'Sponsor Rewards'for non English settings

FIXED: Character > Boards > Leash text needed localisation

FIXED: Freesurf > Manly > Pause menu > Change Weather, displayed English text 'Loading...' on the left panel

FIXED: Freesurf > Manly > Pause menu, English text in the audio player

FIXED: Character Creator Character Stats text needed localisation

FIXED: Character > Wetsuits > 2 Piece, English text in some non English descriptions

FIXED: Character > Wetsuits > Sponsor > Wetsuit, highlighting any wetsuit will show English text i.e. 'Level 1'

FIXED: Tokyo missing translation for when the surfer is on the Cart

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Proper Ghost System for Online Leaderboard Legends - ongoing development

Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging cleanup

Language localisation cleanup (ongoing)

Tokyo: numerous game related bugs, and tweaks

Alter combo scoring system for tied events

PWC end of world bugs

Replays – right hand on the model texture stretching

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.