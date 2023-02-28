[IMPORTANT] Known Issues: Gems not acquirable due to Server Error

Share · View all patches · Build 10652662 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

We have identified the following error from the server error issue that occurred on Feb.26th, 15:00 (UTC).

Users not being able to acquire the Gems for the day from the "Monthly Pass" with "Hebi-Shika's Helping Hands" from Feb. 26th, 2023 15:00 (UTC) to Feb. 27th, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

We are currently investigating commanders who have not been able to receive the rewards,

and will announce and distribute the rewards once we have identified all commanders.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.