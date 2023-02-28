 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 28 February 2023

[IMPORTANT] Known Issues: Gems not acquirable due to Server Error

Share · View all patches · Build 10652662

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

We have identified the following error from the server error issue that occurred on Feb.26th, 15:00 (UTC).

  • Users not being able to acquire the Gems for the day from the "Monthly Pass" with "Hebi-Shika's Helping Hands" from Feb. 26th, 2023 15:00 (UTC) to Feb. 27th, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

We are currently investigating commanders who have not been able to receive the rewards,
and will announce and distribute the rewards once we have identified all commanders.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Changed depots in review branch

View more data in app history for build 10652662
Action Taimanin Content Depot 1335201
