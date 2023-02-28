Patch 0.3.8-ea notes

A pretty hefty update today!

NEW FEATURE: Automatic opening doors. If it's safe to do so, all doors in the game will now open automatically as you approach them. This feature can be toggled on and off at will via the Command station, and it disables itself during certain insanities or if Command is damaged.

NEW FEATURE: Environmental hazards. The previous small spills you could ignore forever will now not only get worse, but eventually become a catastrophe if you do not intervene. Oil leaks become slicks that make you sticky, and water will eventually cause a hallway to collapse

BALANCE: Stress upkeep for all modules has been reduced substantially

BALANCE: Fatigue costs for many actions were lowered

BUGFIX: Disabled and locked systems will no longer flash on the minimap

BUGFIX: Numerous event fixes and an audio fix that was preventing sound in some cases