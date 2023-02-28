 Skip to content

Hell Blasters update for 28 February 2023

Update: Ver 2.0124

Update: Ver 2.0124

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v2.0124 for the full version had been deployed. This is to fix the problem where the game's online functions are disabled for some users.

Thank you for understanding, and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Hell Blasters Content Depot 1696201
