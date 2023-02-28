 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 28 February 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10652398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where all companions would take extinguishing motion when using a fire extinguisher.
  • NPCs will no longer run away from the player before being threatened.
  • Reduced Lettuce, Nuts, and Seeds weight from 0.1 to 0.05.
  • You can break down Medicines, Vitamins, and Antidepressants to get Scrap Plastic.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

