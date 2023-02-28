Rec Room PATCH - the "Holy Update, Coach!" edition

Moods V2

This went out a few weeks ago, and we missed the notes, whoops! Change the ambience of your room by editing the skybox, sun, fog, and background objects, now with CV2. Configure a constant for each element, then turn it on with circuits or apply it to the room to use it as the default. (Activating CV2 moods will entirely override CV1. Use the subroom settings to return to one of the built in defaults.) Includes the following chips: Sun constant, Fog constant, Skybox constant, Background Objects constant, as well as Modify and Reset chips for each type.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug where mines could block interactions in Rec Royale in VR mode. Currently, the player can normally interact while a mine is sticking to your body. If you use this bug to block players' interactions in your rooms, it could impact your rooms.

Fixed an issue where certain sound effects would not respond to the volume sliders in the Audio settings.

Fixed the "I Support" section on player profiles.

Fixed a bug where all players that were respawned, regardless of role settings on the spawn point objects, would spawn at the same spawn point.

Added 'Player Get Room Index' and 'Room Index Get Player' chips in beta. A player's 'room index' is an identifying number that is assigned to each player in a room. Joining players will be assigned the lowest unoccupied index.

Game management buttons will be hidden on the 'This Room' page if there are no legacy CV1 game chips in the room.

Fixed a bug where old Quaternions saved in cloud variables were getting their components mixed up when loaded.

Fixed scrollbars showing on pages that weren't big enough to scroll for PC players.

Detecting even more power cores...

