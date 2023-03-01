[Patch Note: Ver. 0227] Fixed issues with score

The changes in this build are as follows.:
- Fixed an issue where the game would not extend after reaching a certain score when restarting.
- Altered the behavior of rank resets when restarting in Unlimited mode.
