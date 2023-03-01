 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graze Counter GM update for 1 March 2023

[Patch Note: Ver. 0227] Fixed issues with score

Share · View all patches · Build 10652327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The changes in this build are as follows.:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not extend after reaching a certain score when restarting.
  • Altered the behavior of rank resets when restarting in Unlimited mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1486441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link