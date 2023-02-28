 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 28 February 2023

Update Feb 28

Update Feb 28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Custom vars will now reset with add value effect
Remove collectible sound if you add a sound in the trigger
Show active state if loop trigger exist on object's panel
Screw color
Ramp clipping fix
Choose variable menu now show custom and bool values
Fix Choose var UI show bug

