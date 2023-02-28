- Fixed bug which occurred when casting a single target damaging ability which had its cost temporarily set to free, that would otherwise not be able to be casted.
- Inverted healing should now correctly be able to deal lethal damage to an enemy.
- Inverted healing is now treated as ability damage dealt by the entity which inverted it.
- Several enemy healing Traits which would not trigger at full health now correctly trigger if healing will be inverted.
- Fixed bug which prevented Warrior from being properly unlocked if the game crashed before the save file was written.
- Optimized several visual effects.
Aces and Adventures update for 28 February 2023
Patch Notes 1.013
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update