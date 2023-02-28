 Skip to content

Aces and Adventures update for 28 February 2023

Patch Notes 1.013

Share · View all patches · Build 10652138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug which occurred when casting a single target damaging ability which had its cost temporarily set to free, that would otherwise not be able to be casted.
  • Inverted healing should now correctly be able to deal lethal damage to an enemy.
  • Inverted healing is now treated as ability damage dealt by the entity which inverted it.
  • Several enemy healing Traits which would not trigger at full health now correctly trigger if healing will be inverted.
  • Fixed bug which prevented Warrior from being properly unlocked if the game crashed before the save file was written.
  • Optimized several visual effects.

Changed files in this update

