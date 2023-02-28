 Skip to content

SVFI update for 28 February 2023

SVFI 3.20 Updates

Last edited by Wendy

New Features

  • New VFI Model for Anime: GMFSS series are now available for all users.
    Please note that this series of models requires the free Targeted Optimization DLC be required.
  • Best for recent Anime after 2010s: GmfSs_union_v (v for vgan, an AI network structure)
  • For general Anime footage: GmfSs_up, GmfSs_primaris, GmfSs_union_w
  • Reduce UI CPU Usage
  • Skip duplicate frames when using super resolution to save calculations
  • Support moving single output image to output directory without changing names

Optimization

  • Fix wrong working directory in some cases
  • Fix failing matching 'unk' color tag of input video
  • Fix failing cropping image with wrong input parameters
  • Fix other known bugs

