SVFI 3.20 Updates

New Features
- New VFI Model for Anime: GMFSS series are now available for all users.
Please note that this series of models requires the free Targeted Optimization DLC be required.
- Best for recent Anime after 2010s: GmfSs_union_v (v for vgan, an AI network structure)
- For general Anime footage: GmfSs_up, GmfSs_primaris, GmfSs_union_w
- Reduce UI CPU Usage
- Skip duplicate frames when using super resolution to save calculations
- Support moving single output image to output directory without changing names
Optimization
- Fix wrong working directory in some cases
- Fix failing matching 'unk' color tag of input video
- Fix failing cropping image with wrong input parameters
- Fix other known bugs
Changed files in this update