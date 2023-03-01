LEAP UGC Is HERE!

We are thrilled to partner with Overwolf on our 1.0 update with modded servers on Day One! Throughout the coming weeks we'll see more and more UGC strolling out from our talented creators; if you missed our first update please take a look at some of the immensely cool mods dropping today.

If you're looking to create your own mod, perhaps your very own FPS experience you're in luck; the sky's the limit when it comes to creating a mod for LEAP; anything you can imagine can be created in LEAP's mod editor. We've put together some Mod Support documentation to help you out, and if you have any specific questions, feel free to LEAP into our Discord, where our devs and knowledgeable community members are waiting to lend a hand.

Incoming patch notes for today's update alongside our Release notes, which you can find here.

Maps

Fixed art issues in Mount Borealis Special Operations

Art fixes for Mount Borealis, Mirage, Redrock, and the Tutorial

Lowered the higher plateau to better match the lower central plateau

Fixed Snowmobile LOD issues

Mount Borealis performance improvements

Programming

Various Modding support fixes

Fixed an issue where modded servers would not work with only a single mod listed

Added support for uploading and using mods with Curseforge

Fixed a issue where opening the deploy screen after swapping teams would not work

Fixed an issue where reloading the main menu would cause the player to disappear

Misc

Added sample maps for modders

Fixed a material issue where the support bar on bouncy ball would glow

Improved Controller navigation for rewards windows

Added 4 new cheese themed keychains

Added 4 new lantern themed keychains

Improved visuals when customizing weapons

Fixed an issue where the radial menu would appear as broken textures with some languages

Fixed an issue where part of the personal vehicle skin selection UI would be cut off

Fixed an issue where the radial menu would not display correctly on some languages

Enhanced anticheat security

As a reminder, we run our in-game chats over Discord so if you’d like to join the action feel free to enter the voice chat with our dev team and community! That’s all for now folks, feel free to ask any questions and if you’d like to be a part of our community please LEAP on into the Discord by clicking the link below.