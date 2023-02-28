First week of release!

Greetings Researchers!

It's only been a week since release, and we have already seen so many researchers joining us and exploring Shimmerbrook! Thank you to everyone for enjoying our game, and for your questions, bug reports, feedback, and suggestions! We've fixed most of the major known bugs to date and will continue to work on remaining issues in the coming weeks. Since we've received lots of initial feedback as well, we wanted to address some of them in this update.

Here are some changes made since release, based on the feedback we've received:

**- Some crops such as corn can now be used to craft Vegetable Bowls and Veggie Bait.

Some crops such as corn now fulfils the Veggie-lover trait.**

Due to Summer not having a Vegetable-type crop implemented yet, we're making these changes to facilitate gameplay. These changes are likely temporary, until we add a conventional Vegetable to Summer.

- Seeds needed for Seed Bowl Recipe reduced from 3 to 2.

This was changed as the Seed Bowl recipe can be hard to maintain in the late-game or when a new season starts. Players also can't use 3 different seeds for the recipe due to how crafting works.

**- There's now a 5% base chance for double Fiber drops, even with no Scythe upgrade.

Added a new early to mid-game item, 'Dehydrator', to have more Fiber options once Summer hits and Fertilisers are required. The Dehydrator can be crafted and processes Flowers into Fiber.

Increased Stick drop rates from chopping trees. Large trees now drop at least 2 sticks, while small trees drop at least 1. There's also a chance for Sticks to drop when shaking a tree.**

Balancing for Fiber and Sticks, as they're generally hard to get but also very useful.

**- Added Base Energy Slider in Gameplay Options (adjust base energy, up to 100 energy)

More Energy options: Added a way to roast potatoes and chestnuts using a craftable 'Campfire' item. Prior to this, we had no cooking mechanic in the game. This is a very basic cooking system, let us know what else you'd like to see!**

The low base energy affects the experience for some players. We want to give more options to our players!

- Added diet options for some creatures: Seafood for Sproutkittens and Vegetables for Boars.

- Added Cottontail as a thread material for the Spinning Wheel.

These are minor adjustments based on player feedback.



New craftables: Campfire and Dehydrator

Bugfixes in v0.1.24

Fixed a bug where released creatures were still showing up in the list when assigning creatures to Pens.

Fixed inconsistencies in descriptions between Journal and Item descriptions for some fish.

Fixed 'Caught Perch for the first time!' bug even though you've caught a Perch before.

Fixed a possible crash when entering the Observatory.

Fixed a few typos and text errors.

What's next

✨Controller Support and Cloud Saves

We'll start working on controller support, as we think that it's important to get that working properly early on! Together with controller support, we thought it made sense to implement cloud saves, as that'll facilitate players with multiple devices (e.g. PC & Steam Deck).

✨Inventory and Storage QOL

This is a highly-requested QOL feature that we'll work on as soon as we can. Among all the suggestions, we found a few important ones that we'll add to the game first:

Auto-sort

Auto-add to chest, auto-pull from chest

Coloured chests

We think this is a good start to improving inventory management, and will continue improving it in the future.

Thanks again for your feedback and suggestions - they have been great and we're very happy to be building the game with the community!