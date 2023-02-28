 Skip to content

Zetria update for 28 February 2023

1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10651810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added a new bonus level and unlockable scene in the specimen archive
• Added space for more scenes in future

