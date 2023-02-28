 Skip to content

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 28 February 2023

Audio Updates Continued

Share · View all patches · Build 10651792

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added audio improvements, image transitions, and more from day 3 afternoon to day 4 evening. The last modified scene was the threesome on day 4 with MC, Lily, and Dee, and the first scene without the new changes is the date with Tricia in the library. Thanks for your patience as I update everything, total audio files in the game is now double the 1.0 version.

