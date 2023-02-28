1st Anniversary Update & Sale!

I can't believe it's already been a year since Squarena released. When I first started developing Squarena, I felt like I was in over my head. Even so, I continued through all of the problems and bugs that I ran into, and learned a great deal through the process. My main goal with Squarena was and is ultimately to create a game that my friends and family could enjoy together. I'm happy and humbled that I am able to share that with others as well. Thank you to everyone who has purchased, or even taken the time to look at the store page. Hopefully you all enjoy it while I continue to do my best to make Squarena the best party gaming experience possible.

To celebrate, Squarena will be 80% off from 2/27-3/6!

On to the patch notes: