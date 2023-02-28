1st Anniversary Update & Sale!

I can't believe it's already been a year since Squarena released. When I first started developing Squarena, I felt like I was in over my head. Even so, I continued through all of the problems and bugs that I ran into, and learned a great deal through the process. My main goal with Squarena was and is ultimately to create a game that my friends and family could enjoy together. I'm happy and humbled that I am able to share that with others as well. Thank you to everyone who has purchased, or even taken the time to look at the store page. Hopefully you all enjoy it while I continue to do my best to make Squarena the best party gaming experience possible.
To celebrate, Squarena will be 80% off from 2/27-3/6!
On to the patch notes:
- Fix for controller vibration continuing if you held down jump/fly button after the powerup had ended.
- Fixed a bug that caused the training dummy to change colors occasionally.
- Added a system for more fine-tuned cosmetic additions. Now there is the capability for individual pieces of a skin/cosmetic to be animated, still, or non-rotating as a few examples.
- Added a couple new skins utilizing the new system which feature some new effects built into them.
- Player object code optimizations.
- Increased shield deflect strength. Now deflecting bullets should be a bit more exciting.
- Added a shield deflect effect in an effort to make it more noticeable when you have successfully deflected an opponent's bullet.
- Added a new shield animation as a small part of a series of visual improvements that I will be adding over the course of the next several updates.
- Added a visual "flash" to players when taking damage to help make it more noticeable when you are taking damage, especially in the case of environmental hazards (which tend to sneak up on some players).
- Updated the Orbs cosmetic. Now the orbs independently follow the player and remain upright, rather than statically clinging to the player.
- Added a new skin for the training dummy.
- Adjusted the damage/size ratio so that players don't get quite as small as they used to.
Changed files in this update