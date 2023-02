Share · View all patches · Build 10651449 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 02:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Improvements:

Added banners to Philadelphia stadium tunnels.

Added scaffolding back to Philadelphia stadium.

Lighting and grass color improvements on all stadiums in Day and Night.

Improved material settings for characters.

Bug Fixes:

Fix for same team not tackling each other.

Better announcer VO during replays, when that audio feature is enabled in settings.