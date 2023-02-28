 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEAD CIDE CLUB update for 28 February 2023

DEAD CIDE CLUB Early Access Information

Share · View all patches · Build 10651435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📢"Welcome to the DEAD CIDE CLUB!
Who will party till they drop ... dead and who will be the last man standing?"

Hey everyone, this is TEAM DCC!

We've come a long way but now the big day has come.
First of all, we would like to thank all of you who have been passionate about DEAD CIDE CLUB!
You're the reason we are here today!

We are stoked to announce that early access for Dead Cide Club has opened as of February 27th, 2023 at 17:00 p.m.

DEAD CIDE CLUB is now available for download from the DCC Store Page on Steam,
so hop right into the action and show us you know how to party!
We're excited to hear your thoughts!

■ Early Access Information

  • Schedule
    Steam: February 27th, 2023 (Mon) at 17:00 (PST)
    PS5: Coming Soon

■ System Requirements

  • DCC Store Page on Steam > System Requirements at the bottom

    Steam Deck is supported.

Are you ready to party!?
Join the DCC now!

Changed depots in sungjun_local branch

View more data in app history for build 10651435
Depot 1443351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link