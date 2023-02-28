DEAD CIDE CLUB Early Access Information

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📢"Welcome to the DEAD CIDE CLUB!

Who will party till they drop ... dead and who will be the last man standing?"

Hey everyone, this is TEAM DCC!

We've come a long way but now the big day has come.

First of all, we would like to thank all of you who have been passionate about DEAD CIDE CLUB!

You're the reason we are here today!

We are stoked to announce that early access for Dead Cide Club has opened as of February 27th, 2023 at 17:00 p.m.

DEAD CIDE CLUB is now available for download from the DCC Store Page on Steam,

so hop right into the action and show us you know how to party!

We're excited to hear your thoughts!

■ Early Access Information

Schedule

Steam: February 27th, 2023 (Mon) at 17:00 (PST)

PS5: Coming Soon

■ System Requirements

DCC Store Page on Steam > System Requirements at the bottom Steam Deck is supported.

Are you ready to party!?

Join the DCC now!