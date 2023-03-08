

Game Studio, BatteryCake, Debuts Innovative Interactive Engagement Game on Steam - Muffins on Stream.

About Muffins on Stream

“The game is designed to be a fun, in-between game that can be played during live streams and to facilitate giveaways,” says co-founder of BatteryCake, Andy Steig. Muffins on Stream is an engagement video game that brings the pastry-laden platformer fantasy world of Flourden to life, live on Twitch. Streamers who download the game on Steam will offer their audience an interactive experience, allowing them to join a hosted game. Twitch Viewers will assume the role of mutated Muffin Munchers, competing against giant confectionary monsters and each other in real-time.



“This game is just the starter,” A.S. By purchasing Muffins on Stream, those enjoying the game will be supporting the development of another full animation-centric side-scrolling platformer title in development at BatteryCake - Muffin Tour Legacy. In both games players will explore Flourden and uncover extensive lore, as Molly The Muffin Maker haphazardly unleashes The BearClaw King and his nightmarish minions from a dark realm.



Launch Details

Muffins on Stream will be available on Steam on March 8th for 2.99 USD.

Download Here or search Muffins on Stream at store.steampowered.com

Join the Muffins on Stream Community via our Discord https://discord.gg/xRdpAhpvya



So… Why Muffins?

About BatteryCake

BatteryCake is a new Digital Media Company focusing on game development, animation, creative design, and digital engagement products for streaming platforms. Based in Los Angeles, BatteryCake is committed to making high-quality products for a digital-first environment. We also love cake! Who doesn't?



BatteryCake is made up of Co-Founders Daniel Napoli, Stephen Frister, and Andy Steig. Daniel is an animator, story artist, and 2D digital media designer whose extensive work can be seen in various media outlets, video games, and more. Stephen is a coder and game designer who cut his teeth on interface design at Microsoft in the Windows graphics test lab. Andy worked in entertainment as a producer for eight years and in 2017 moved into the gaming industry as a digital marketer.

Collaborators

Notable collaborators on Muffins on Stream include Storyboard designer Matt Gamez. Animation & Color by Adam Wachtel. Animation Design by Granger Loosely. Writer, Nick Dossman. Sound Design by Transported Audio (https://transportedaudio.com). Music by Gabriel De Leon. And Voice Acting by Fred Stoverink.

**For more information about Muffins on Stream, Muffin Tour Legacy, and BatteryCake please visit our website at https://batterycake.com/

For further inquiries, please contact[url=] Info@batterycake.com[/url]**