 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fisher Online update for 28 February 2023

Patch series 86.4-86.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10651341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixing bugs with stuck fishing rods in some cases

  • Changing models of some fish species, as well as their textures

  • Changing the mechanics of bending fishing rods under load

  • Changing some interface sounds

  • Correction of errors with incorrect display of cards in the mail interface

  • Other interface bug fixes

  • For float rods, the ability to apply additional loading of floats has been added

  • The feed installed on the fishing rod is now remembered even after exiting the game

  • China: silver crucian replaced by Chinese crucian

Changed files in this update

theFisher Online Content Depot 1094781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link