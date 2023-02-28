-
Fixing bugs with stuck fishing rods in some cases
-
Changing models of some fish species, as well as their textures
-
Changing the mechanics of bending fishing rods under load
-
Changing some interface sounds
-
Correction of errors with incorrect display of cards in the mail interface
-
Other interface bug fixes
-
For float rods, the ability to apply additional loading of floats has been added
-
The feed installed on the fishing rod is now remembered even after exiting the game
-
China: silver crucian replaced by Chinese crucian
Fisher Online update for 28 February 2023
Patch series 86.4-86.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
