Alpha 0.6 February 27 2023

So, it's been a while since my last update. No, I didn't die, but I did take some time off to recover after getting sick a couple weeks ago. Entering the home stretch now so wish me a productive week so that the game is feature complete and enters Beta ASAP.

Anyway, this is a huge update as expected since all the main content is now in the game.

New Features:

First, the last 3 main levels of the game are now available:

The medium difficulty Graveyard and the hard difficulty Dungeon and Pyramid.

The Dungeon and Pyramid enemies are not made to be fair. It's possible that the design of some of the enemies and bosses is impossibly unfair. I will finetune them if/as complaints come in and as I finally get the chance to put some hours in myself once the game enters beta.

New Classes/Armaments

All of the 40 promised armaments/classes are now in the game.

I'm not going to cover them in detail here like usual because it would take too long and would rather spend productive time finishing the game:

New Weapons:

Dancing Swords - Wielded by Warden. Summon swords that move around and cleave enemies they encounter.

Cluster Bomb - Wielded by Jester. Throws out bombs that explode after a moment.

Force Ballista - Wielded by Adjudicator. Shoots energy bolt that will pass through enemies until damage is used up.

Flail of Pain - Wielded by the Flagellant. rapidly fires flail heads at nearest enemies.

New Artifacts:

Gem of Frost - Used by the White Wizard. Summons a gem that freezes an area around it, dealing damage and slowing enemies.

Fire Lire - Used by the Bard. Summons random notes that explode on contact with enemies

Puzzle Box - Used by the Planeswalker. Creates a dimensional rift around the player that has a chance to kill enemies and a smaller chance of boosting them instead.

Armageddon Trumpet - Used by the Herald. Summons angelic guardians that zap enemies with rays of judgement.

New Spells:

Typhoon - Cast by the Aquamancer. Summons a wave of living water that damages enemies and sends them reeling in terror

Scything Winds - Cast by the Druid. Summons multiple tornadoes that move erratically and damage enemies they contact.

Arcane Fist - Cast by the Mystic. Fires a short range fist of energy that inflicts random status effects on enemies.

Warp - Cast by the Archmage. Summons a singularity that pulls enemies into it and shreds them with space warping gravity blades.

New Powers:

Elemental Conflux - Manifested by the Elementalist. Summon Fire, Earth, Water and Air elementals to pummel your enemies.

Fire Everlasting - Manifested by the Hell Knight. Summon a ball of sentient fire that patrols the area around you and burns nearby enemies to cinders.

Serpent Call- Manifested by the Wretch. Fire venomous fangs in random directions and occasionally summon stationary snakes that also fire them at nearby enemies.

Strength of 1000 Moose - Manifested by the Shaman. Periodically stomp all nearby enemies with the power of Canada.

Changes:

*Phantasm and Skull summons have been boosted so they are closer in power to newer summons like Mercenaries and Elementals.

Bug fixes: