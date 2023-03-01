RED BARON | Hotfix #04

Marauders,

We're back again with another Hotfix, focusing on Faction XP wipes, UI and exploits. Thank you for your continued feedback to help us enhance the game!

FIXES

Fixes added to the Faction XP to help stop the wiping

❗ This fix is tentative, we're waiting on community feedback to see if the resolution is successful

Fix for several exploits

UI

In the main menu, you can now keep a supply crate open between the Gear, Shop, Crafting and Gift tabs. If you try and go to the other tabs, it will stop you, and you will get a pop-up asking you to remove the items from the supply crate first.

Geforce Now

The Nvidia GeForce boot issue has been resolved

We'll be keeping a close eye on your Faction XP experiences, to see if we need to revisist this remedy.