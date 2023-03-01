RED BARON | Hotfix #04

Marauders,
We're back again with another Hotfix, focusing on Faction XP wipes, UI and exploits. Thank you for your continued feedback to help us enhance the game!
FIXES
-
Fixes added to the Faction XP to help stop the wiping
❗ This fix is tentative, we're waiting on community feedback to see if the resolution is successful
-
Fix for several exploits
UI
In the main menu, you can now keep a supply crate open between the Gear, Shop, Crafting and Gift tabs. If you try and go to the other tabs, it will stop you, and you will get a pop-up asking you to remove the items from the supply crate first.
Geforce Now
- The Nvidia GeForce boot issue has been resolved
We'll be keeping a close eye on your Faction XP experiences, to see if we need to revisist this remedy.
- SIG
