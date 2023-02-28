LAB REPORT 2

GREETINGS GAMERS! Professor Onion here. Gonna be brief with this one, I gotta eat BABY.
Your quality of life is going up! Check the patch notes below to see how. Additionally, there is an updated version of the demo, give it a try if you wanna give the game a spin (dunno why you're reading this if that's the case but hey I see you).
Patch notes
Input
- Keyboard + mouse support added!
- Pretty much all controller types supported.
- Completely revised control remapper.
Quality of life
- Players may drop out during character select.
Stages
- Removed 'The Pit' cuz it sucked, added 'Edge Lords'.
- Schadenfreude stages reordered.
Visuals
- Players numbers are always displayed for increased readability.
- Adding post processing effects for lava & water. Not all of it is in there yet.
- Flippers are a little juicier to interact with.
Bugs
- Removed some crashes, don't worry about it.
That's it this time, Bomb Pig loves you! ~ ❤
Changed files in this update