LAB REPORT 2



GREETINGS GAMERS! Professor Onion here. Gonna be brief with this one, I gotta eat BABY.

Your quality of life is going up! Check the patch notes below to see how. Additionally, there is an updated version of the demo, give it a try if you wanna give the game a spin (dunno why you're reading this if that's the case but hey I see you).

Patch notes

Input

Keyboard + mouse support added!

Pretty much all controller types supported.

Completely revised control remapper.

Quality of life

Players may drop out during character select.

Stages

Removed 'The Pit' cuz it sucked, added 'Edge Lords'.

Schadenfreude stages reordered.

Visuals

Players numbers are always displayed for increased readability.

Adding post processing effects for lava & water. Not all of it is in there yet.

Flippers are a little juicier to interact with.

Bugs

Removed some crashes, don't worry about it.

That's it this time, Bomb Pig loves you! ~ ❤