 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Hellions update for 28 February 2023

LAB REPORT 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10651149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


GREETINGS GAMERS! Professor Onion here. Gonna be brief with this one, I gotta eat BABY.

Your quality of life is going up! Check the patch notes below to see how. Additionally, there is an updated version of the demo, give it a try if you wanna give the game a spin (dunno why you're reading this if that's the case but hey I see you).

Patch notes

Input
  • Keyboard + mouse support added!
  • Pretty much all controller types supported.
  • Completely revised control remapper.
Quality of life
  • Players may drop out during character select.
Stages
  • Removed 'The Pit' cuz it sucked, added 'Edge Lords'.
  • Schadenfreude stages reordered.
Visuals
  • Players numbers are always displayed for increased readability.
  • Adding post processing effects for lava & water. Not all of it is in there yet.
  • Flippers are a little juicier to interact with.
Bugs
  • Removed some crashes, don't worry about it.

That's it this time, Bomb Pig loves you! ~ ❤

Changed files in this update

Depot 2104111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link