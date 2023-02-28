World Boss – Update v0.1.7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gladiators,

This blog may as well be called ‘How many times can we say perk?’ because this update is all about balancing the literally dozens of perks we currently have in game – and adding a few new ones, just for good measure.

Right off the bat, we’ve reduced the max level from 30 to 25. This means players can prestige earlier and perk up even faster. What a perk!

Now, we know you’re wondering, ‘what have you done to our precious perks that are already in-game?!’ – but don’t worry, we’ve given them some love.

Many perks have received an extensive amount of changes. For some, tier levels have been lowered and some stats have been refreshed to keep the playing field even.

One of the biggest changes for this update is that we have added five new perks. We want to continue to give our legendary players more build options on their path to becoming the World Boss:

Gem Magnet: This handy perk creates a magnet-like area of effect that causes gems to gravitate to players from further away. Players will gain 50% additional range on gem pickups. This is how I win.

I bet you’re thinking, they sure have said the word perk a lot. Well we’re about to say it a couple more times…

With the exciting arrival of all the new perks, some existing ones have received tweaks. We have removed the XP Loss Reduction perk, as well as ALL debuffs from Epic perks, making them even more powerful than ever!

But that’s not all! We have continued to update weapon and equipment balancing to ensure that fights are always fair. As well as this, this update squishes various bugs, such as player collisions with environmental objects, various fixes for drones, and fixes for the generators not showing the correct amount of health.

Perk patrol, activate! It’s time to hunt down those new perks and create the ultimate World Boss build… see you in the arena!

Make sure to read about all the changes below and keep your eyes peeled for more information on the next Update.

Release Notes

Features and Content

Perks

New: Gem Magnet Perk

New: Lunch Money Perk

New: Ignition Perk

New: Damage Range Increase

New: Throw Distance

Debuffs removed from Epic perks

XP Loss Reduction Perk removed

Perk Balancing

Kill XP Increase tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Kill XP Increase gains 25 extra EXP per kill up from 10 EXP

Kill XP Increase perk changed to Health Category

Gem Heal tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Gem Heal gains 25 HP on gem collection down from 100 HP

Gem Heal perk changed to Health Category

Gem XP Increase tiers decreased from to 3 from 5

Gem XP Increase gain 25XP per gem bonus up from 10

Gem XP Increase perk changed to Health Category

Shield Bonus tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Shield Bonus capacity increased to 25% from 10%

Shield Regen decreased from +5 per tick to +3 per tick

Health Bonus tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Health Bonus capacity increased to 25% from 10%

Magazine Size Increase tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Fire Rate Increase tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Fire Rate Increase now lasts 10 seconds instead of 5

Fire Rate Increase gains 25% faster fire rate down from 10%

Spread Decrease effect reduced from -25% spread to -15%

Movement Increase tiers decreased to 3 from 5

Movement Increase speed decreased from 10% down to 5%

Recoil Decrease effect reduced from -30% down to -20%

Explosive Shots perk rank changed to Epic

Explosive Shots area of effect increased to 5 from 1.25

Explosive Shots damage increased to 50% of shot damage

Electric Shot range increase to 5m

Electric Shot increase damage to 75%

Electric Shot description change to ‘Shooting players can shock nearby players.’

Health Ping area of effect reduced to 25m range

Health Ping tier increment reduced to +5m

Weapons Updates

SMG rate of fire changed to 8 frames from 6

SMG Headshot multiplier dropped to x1.35 from x1.5

Assault Rifle rate of fire increased (from 420 to 480)

Assault Rifle headshot multiplier increased to x1.5 from x1.35

Equipment Update

Tesla Coil arc range changed to 10m

Tesla Coil arc damage increased to 75

Tesla Coil increased tick rate to 45 from 20

Grenade fuse timer reduced to 1.35 Seconds from 2.25

Grenade explosion radius increased to 7.5m from 6m

Environment Update

Generators now show health bars

Progression System Update

Max Player Level decreased to 25 from 30

EXP required for levels within Prestige 1, 2, and 3 have increased

Highest level minimap reduced to 15m from 25m

Lowest level minimap reduced to 85m from 100m

Stats

Kills will Impulse Grenade stat tracker has been replaced with Environmental Kills

Kills with Active Camo has been removed

Daily Activities

Player is awarded a fixed amount of BP for prestige

UI Changes

Characters now have idle animation in the main menu and loadout menu

Miscellaneous Updates

In-game chat will be turned off by default for new players

Chat filter updates

Log in screen before reaching main menu

Kicks character model colour changed from red to blue

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed health packs not appearing correctly when joining a new game

Fixed occlusion culling for better performance

Fixed player being controllable in the loading screen

Fixed various drone issues

Drone kills no long count towards kills in the end of round screen

Fixed issues with joining a match and interacting with menus

Fixed various issues with minimising or focusing on another window

Fixed player collision on environmental objects

Fixed outdated loading screen tips

Fixed various issues around generators having inconsistent health

Fixed players camera cutting out and only showing their HUD

Fixed challenge counter going over the required amount

Updated servers to say ‘Full’ when at max capacity

Fixed bots not engaging in firefights

Fixed bot weapon alignment

Controller support

Fixed player not being able to select stats with the controller

Fixed player not being able to start a match with a controller

Stats

World Boss denials fixed

Equipment

Equipment flow reworked

Fixed various issues surrounding the firebomb

Fixed player getting launched in the air on respawn by Impulse Grenade

Fixed grenades dealing damage inside Bubble Shields

Audio

Fixed environmental SFXs disappearing

Fixed weapon clips sounding empty as they deplete

Fixed wind SFX not fading out on elevated areas

Fixed Super Jump audio playing during the respawn screening

Update to the challenge notification sound

Fixed in-game audio carrying to the end of round screen and the main menu

Fixed World Boss activation music timing

Perks

Fixed equipment effectiveness not affecting Tesla Coil

Fixed World Boss not dropping gems when dying with revive

Fixed Damage Increase description inconsistency

Fixed LazarBeam first person arms not disappearing with Active Camo

UI

Fixed UI overlapping the end of round screen and main menu

Fixed UI effects not scaling to widescreen aspect ratios

Fixed leaderboard remaining open on screen when in the Prestige screen

Fixed World Boss timer remaining visible behind the expanded leaderboard and while paused

Fixed UI remaining on screen when the expanded leaderboard is open

Fixed perk tooltip not appearing when hovering over perks or selecting weapons

Fixed UI formatting inconsistencies

Fixed character details missing from respawn screen after pausing in the respawn screen

Fixed respawn screen detail panel animation

Fixed Battle Pass UI inconsistencies

Fixed splash screen copyright year

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

Have a bug you want to report? Head on over to our Discord server. For Player Support issues, please contact us via Zendesk.

