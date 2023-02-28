 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 28 February 2023

Last batch of events for now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.4.11 contains 5 new events, and marks the last set of events I plan to add (for a while at least).

The next set of updates will focus on balance and some general polish.

