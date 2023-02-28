 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RGByte update for 28 February 2023

Update to version 1.231

Share · View all patches · Build 10650867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved image quality in standard view.
Images load faster in the preview.
Better image quality and speed in the rotation process.
Improved transparency quality when editing a PNG with transparency.
The process of replicating or mirroring a texture will be faster and of higher quality.
When loading a script, the window will close faster.

Changed files in this update

RGByte_base Depot 1674731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link