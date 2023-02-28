Improved image quality in standard view.
Images load faster in the preview.
Better image quality and speed in the rotation process.
Improved transparency quality when editing a PNG with transparency.
The process of replicating or mirroring a texture will be faster and of higher quality.
When loading a script, the window will close faster.
RGByte update for 28 February 2023
Update to version 1.231
