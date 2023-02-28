Share · View all patches · Build 10650841 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 04:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, Version 0.7.83STM is live! with it we are further exploring PEPs world with a new map, new guns, and a new Gadget.

--New Skin Set--

Added - Tactical Camos, get 3 Tactical Camos including the Forest, Glitch, and stripes for the USP, M82, AR, MP5, Deagle, Spaz12, M16, and G3!

--Gameplay--

Added - Status Effects! Players, Zombies, And Russians can now have Status Effects put on them, such as Fire and bleeding.

--Maps--

Added - High-rise! this new map has you battling on a High-rise skyscraper in downtown. Fight in TDM, Dogtags, Or gungame on either the office floor or construction floor, just be careful not to fall. its a long way down.

Fixed - More AI stuck spots in Plantation.

Fixed - Witch's Bayou not having radiation Bombs.

Fixed - Warehouse not having FFA Scoreboard Option.

Changed - Witch's Bayou to have 150 loot was 100.

Removed - Mardi Gras decorations from Plantation.

--Weapons--

Added - AK74U SMG, compact and fast moving AK74U firing a 545 cartridge dealing 30 body damage per shot at close ranges. Only available in item caches and GunGame.

Added - 1911 Pistol, a bulky hunk of metal designed to just slug 45acp down range as best as it can. dealing 45 body damage at close range. Only available in item caches and GunGame.

Fixed - Minigun bring dropped as AK47

Fixed - S12 not being in GunGame.

--Gadgets--

Added - Aerial Defense System, this Gadget will destroy incoming grenades and slow moving projectiles. It can destroy 7 objects before running out of ammo and destroying itself.

--Grenades--

Changed - Molotovs now set players on fire. (30 damage over 5 seconds)

Changed- Molotov ground fire damage to 1 was 5

--AI--

Changed - Police Zombies now take less damage from bleeding

Changed - Firemen are now immune to fire.

--General--

Added - LevelCapMax Emblems. (for every time the player reaches the level cap of 50 they get a special emblem. Example, 50, 100, 150, 200, etc...)

Added - rooms now show player count in room screen

Changed - Gungame will now reset remaining ammo on death.

Changed - Wave mode can now have custom settings