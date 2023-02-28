Campaign Leaderboards and Level Workshop

yo this next update brings beta for leaderboards for campaign levels, ghost files and steam workshop

Campaign Leaderboards

leaderboards will only work on campaign levels and require a new run in order to be posted. your old times will not get deleted but im very sorry to say your old time files will not be able to be posted on the leaderboards. also, the leaderboards are still partially incomplete as i need more entries in them to test certain things, so some aspects of the leaderboard may be broken.

Ghost Files

time files now contain ghost data that you can race against. you can race against ghosts in campaign, local custom and workshop levels. you can also race against other players ghosts that are on the leaderboards. racing ghosts is currently NOT supported in multiplayer or portal run.

Steam Level Workshop

super galaxy ball now has a steam workshop where you can upload and download levels by the community. all the tools required to upload and download levels are found in the game. after creating and saving a level with the level editor, you can choose to upload it to the workshop as a new level or overwrite an existing level you already posted. to browse levels, select the workshop option in the main menu to open the browse workshop window. the browse workshop window contains basic search options to help browse the workshop. you must subscribe to the level in order to be able to play it. if you find offensive or inappropriate content, please select the "open in steam" button to open the item in the steam client and report it. if you require more info about levels or more advanced search options, i suggest using the steam clients workshop tab.

Other Changes

startzones no longer freeze you in place when you spawn (now works like they did back in first patch)

time files are now more accurate

keyboard delete no longer acts as controller back button

merged all level canvases into one canvas with dropdowns used to sort levels

singleplayer finish slow down is now faster on lower frame rate pcs

increased max size of creating objects in editor from 200 to 500

level difficulties are visible on the level card

Bug Fixes