Update 1.2 - The Return of the Cursed

At long last, the Cursed are back!

The Cursed race is back, and now they feature their unique Game Mode!

The Cursed are not tolerated in the Old Kingdom and are attacked on sight by anyone and everywhere. If you choose to play as this race, you won't be able to complete quests, trade, or train.

Instead, you will be given the opportunity to plunder villages and, if you are brave and powerful enough, take on the entire city of Stonebridge by yourself!

Additionally, because the Cursed can't complete quests, all quest locations are unlocked for them as soon as you discover a map for that Realm.

You didn't like a particular NPC? Now you can do something about it!

Fixes

Changed Necromancy mana cost reduction talents to bonus mana

Fixed issue with mana reduction not working on weapons and Elixir of Wisdom

Fixed issue with Drysoil Hero achievement not triggering for some players

Fixed issue with summoned creatures sometimes breaking on Protected locations

What's Next?

Since last year's Full Release, we've been working on something big and exciting. The 1.0 release showed us that there is definitely a huge potential in this game idea. We are getting close to 50 000 copies sold, despite the lack of marketing and, let's be honest, loads and loads of jankiness in the game.

We will have a big announcement in the upcoming months as soon as we solidify our plans for the next several years to come. Can't wait to share it with you!

Unitl then,

Polished Games Team