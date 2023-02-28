 Skip to content

Isonzo update for 28 February 2023

Pave the way! Piave map is out NOW!

Hello soldiers !

The Piave map is now available for you to play for free !

Alongside this release, we added more custom match options and new weapons for you to play with ! If you would like to read more about the map and its historical background, you can read our previous devblogs:

Pave to the Sale

Alongside the Piave release, we got a special discount for Isonzo! You can now get the game with 40% discount, the Elite- & Alpine Units Pack have 30% off and you can find the Royal Units DLC and Soundtrack with a 10% discount.

Devs coming to you live!

On the same day, February 28, a few members of the development team will be live here on the Steam page to play and discuss Isonzo! At 8PM CET/11AM PST/4AM JST (Wed), be sure to tune in here on the store page of Isonzo !

Patch Notes for the Piave Update

The update is 2.1 GB on Windows, a bit smaller on Linux, and it will update the network version, so make sure to update before you play again.

Patch Overview

Newly added

  • New map: Piave
  • New Officer weapons: Beretta M1917 and Mauser M1914
  • The game now supports Fullscreen Borderless mode
  • You can now choose which display the game should use

New custom match settings

  • New granular bot difficulty settings
  • Set Number of bots per team
  • Set number of attacker tickets
  • Ability to remove weapon limitations
  • Adjust sector cooldown times

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the MG08 and Fiat Revelli had vibrating thumbs
  • Fixed offset aim on the MG08/15
  • Fixed reload skipping for mortars
  • Fixed mortars sometimes having infinite ammo
  • Resupplying with the ammo box will no longer break after resupplying multiple times in a row
  • Fixed wrong ammo count on the Frommer Stop
  • Players can no longer reload while Rifle Grenades are equipped
  • Fixed offset muzzle flashes on some weapons
  • Third person Rifle grenade animation cancels no longer interrupt other actions
  • Fixed third person building animation playing even when player is not building
  • Animations no longer get cut off in the After Action Report screen
  • Fixed aborted reload sometimes not being synced for all players
  • Fixed resupplying not taking loaded clips into account for the Villar Perosa
  • Fixed magazine attachments not being taken into account when resupplying ammo
  • Fixed weapon stats sometimes incorrectly showing difference between weapons
  • Updated weapon stats to reflect revolver and other single insert bullet reload speeds
  • Added Ammo Count in weapon stat comparison
  • Fixed Field gun rangefinder not showing correct distance
  • Possible fix for players sometimes dying with no death cause
  • Bots are now slowed by water
  • Fixed more areas bots would get stuck in
  • Fixed bots sometimes not being able to plant or defuse bombs on bridges
  • Various animation fixes and improvements
  • Loading screen text is now more readable
  • Localization fixes
  • Various optimization and memory use improvements

Known issues

  • Defending bots objective prioritization
  • Bots don’t always use bridges as intended
  • Mechanic sound when starting to fire MG08/15 before bracing
  • Left arm animation sometimes incorrect while prone and using certain tools

More on the Horisonzo

Don’t forget, your fight on the Italian Front is long from over! We got a lot more in store for you, so good luck fighting on the front and prepare for future battles!

Avanti Savoia!

