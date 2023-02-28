Pave the way! Piave map is out NOW!

Hello soldiers !
The Piave map is now available for you to play for free !
Alongside this release, we added more custom match options and new weapons for you to play with ! If you would like to read more about the map and its historical background, you can read our previous devblogs:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1556790/view/3632752093411262805
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1556790/view/3641760560649857977?l=english
Pave to the Sale
Alongside the Piave release, we got a special discount for Isonzo! You can now get the game with 40% discount, the Elite- & Alpine Units Pack have 30% off and you can find the Royal Units DLC and Soundtrack with a 10% discount.
Devs coming to you live!
On the same day, February 28, a few members of the development team will be live here on the Steam page to play and discuss Isonzo! At 8PM CET/11AM PST/4AM JST (Wed), be sure to tune in here on the store page of Isonzo !
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556790/Isonzo/
Patch Notes for the Piave Update
The update is 2.1 GB on Windows, a bit smaller on Linux, and it will update the network version, so make sure to update before you play again.
Patch Overview
Newly added
- New map: Piave
- New Officer weapons: Beretta M1917 and Mauser M1914
- The game now supports Fullscreen Borderless mode
- You can now choose which display the game should use
New custom match settings
- New granular bot difficulty settings
- Set Number of bots per team
- Set number of attacker tickets
- Ability to remove weapon limitations
- Adjust sector cooldown times
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the MG08 and Fiat Revelli had vibrating thumbs
- Fixed offset aim on the MG08/15
- Fixed reload skipping for mortars
- Fixed mortars sometimes having infinite ammo
- Resupplying with the ammo box will no longer break after resupplying multiple times in a row
- Fixed wrong ammo count on the Frommer Stop
- Players can no longer reload while Rifle Grenades are equipped
- Fixed offset muzzle flashes on some weapons
- Third person Rifle grenade animation cancels no longer interrupt other actions
- Fixed third person building animation playing even when player is not building
- Animations no longer get cut off in the After Action Report screen
- Fixed aborted reload sometimes not being synced for all players
- Fixed resupplying not taking loaded clips into account for the Villar Perosa
- Fixed magazine attachments not being taken into account when resupplying ammo
- Fixed weapon stats sometimes incorrectly showing difference between weapons
- Updated weapon stats to reflect revolver and other single insert bullet reload speeds
- Added Ammo Count in weapon stat comparison
- Fixed Field gun rangefinder not showing correct distance
- Possible fix for players sometimes dying with no death cause
- Bots are now slowed by water
- Fixed more areas bots would get stuck in
- Fixed bots sometimes not being able to plant or defuse bombs on bridges
- Various animation fixes and improvements
- Loading screen text is now more readable
- Localization fixes
- Various optimization and memory use improvements
Known issues
- Defending bots objective prioritization
- Bots don’t always use bridges as intended
- Mechanic sound when starting to fire MG08/15 before bracing
- Left arm animation sometimes incorrect while prone and using certain tools
More on the Horisonzo
Don’t forget, your fight on the Italian Front is long from over! We got a lot more in store for you, so good luck fighting on the front and prepare for future battles!
**
Avanti Savoia!
**
Changed files in this update