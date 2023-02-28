Pave the way! Piave map is out NOW!

Hello soldiers !

The Piave map is now available for you to play for free !

Alongside this release, we added more custom match options and new weapons for you to play with ! If you would like to read more about the map and its historical background, you can read our previous devblogs:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1556790/view/3632752093411262805

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1556790/view/3641760560649857977?l=english

Pave to the Sale

Alongside the Piave release, we got a special discount for Isonzo! You can now get the game with 40% discount, the Elite- & Alpine Units Pack have 30% off and you can find the Royal Units DLC and Soundtrack with a 10% discount.

Devs coming to you live!

On the same day, February 28, a few members of the development team will be live here on the Steam page to play and discuss Isonzo! At 8PM CET/11AM PST/4AM JST (Wed), be sure to tune in here on the store page of Isonzo !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556790/Isonzo/

The update is 2.1 GB on Windows, a bit smaller on Linux, and it will update the network version, so make sure to update before you play again.

Patch Overview

Newly added

New map: Piave

New Officer weapons: Beretta M1917 and Mauser M1914

The game now supports Fullscreen Borderless mode

You can now choose which display the game should use

New custom match settings

New granular bot difficulty settings

Set Number of bots per team

Set number of attacker tickets

Ability to remove weapon limitations

Adjust sector cooldown times

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the MG08 and Fiat Revelli had vibrating thumbs

Fixed offset aim on the MG08/15

Fixed reload skipping for mortars

Fixed mortars sometimes having infinite ammo

Resupplying with the ammo box will no longer break after resupplying multiple times in a row

Fixed wrong ammo count on the Frommer Stop

Players can no longer reload while Rifle Grenades are equipped

Fixed offset muzzle flashes on some weapons

Third person Rifle grenade animation cancels no longer interrupt other actions

Fixed third person building animation playing even when player is not building

Animations no longer get cut off in the After Action Report screen

Fixed aborted reload sometimes not being synced for all players

Fixed resupplying not taking loaded clips into account for the Villar Perosa

Fixed magazine attachments not being taken into account when resupplying ammo

Fixed weapon stats sometimes incorrectly showing difference between weapons

Updated weapon stats to reflect revolver and other single insert bullet reload speeds

Added Ammo Count in weapon stat comparison

Fixed Field gun rangefinder not showing correct distance

Possible fix for players sometimes dying with no death cause

Bots are now slowed by water

Fixed more areas bots would get stuck in

Fixed bots sometimes not being able to plant or defuse bombs on bridges

Various animation fixes and improvements

Loading screen text is now more readable

Localization fixes

Various optimization and memory use improvements

Known issues

Defending bots objective prioritization

Bots don’t always use bridges as intended

Mechanic sound when starting to fire MG08/15 before bracing

Left arm animation sometimes incorrect while prone and using certain tools

More on the Horisonzo

Don’t forget, your fight on the Italian Front is long from over! We got a lot more in store for you, so good luck fighting on the front and prepare for future battles!

**

Avanti Savoia!

**