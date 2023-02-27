Patch 1.0.3

-Fixed an incorrect line of dialogue in the ending.

-Added more checkpoints next to challenges and other places.

-Fixed Goblin TV not displaying.

-Made Canadia swing challenge clearer.

-Added lights around various areas to make progress clearer.

-Fixed light banding on Quest Forest.

-Replaced a secret feather with a Parasol.

-Made grapple hand in Chrome Woods more visible.

-Added missing killfloor in Mystery Mansion void room.

-Fixed save point in Summerside spawning you inside chair.

-Tweaked a few challenges.