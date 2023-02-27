-Fixed an incorrect line of dialogue in the ending.
-Added more checkpoints next to challenges and other places.
-Fixed Goblin TV not displaying.
-Made Canadia swing challenge clearer.
-Added lights around various areas to make progress clearer.
-Fixed light banding on Quest Forest.
-Replaced a secret feather with a Parasol.
-Made grapple hand in Chrome Woods more visible.
-Added missing killfloor in Mystery Mansion void room.
-Fixed save point in Summerside spawning you inside chair.
-Tweaked a few challenges.
Sally Can't Sleep update for 27 February 2023
Patch 1.0.3
