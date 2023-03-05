 Skip to content

Virtual Pool 4 update for 5 March 2023

Updates notes for March 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Physics mods:

    • Tweaks to rail model
    • Ball throw model improved
    • Break cues have a harder tip
    • Tweaks to racks so the break better

  • Add break box option for 9-Ball, 10-Ball and 6-Ball

  • Add capability do play drills from vponline.celeris.com, Watch page, drills tab

