-
Physics mods:
- Tweaks to rail model
- Ball throw model improved
- Break cues have a harder tip
- Tweaks to racks so the break better
-
Add break box option for 9-Ball, 10-Ball and 6-Ball
-
Add capability do play drills from vponline.celeris.com, Watch page, drills tab
Virtual Pool 4 update for 5 March 2023
Updates notes for March 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Virtual Pool 4 Content Depot 336151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update