V1.0.3 Released!

Quality of Life Updates:
- Players can now use the right and left arrow keys on the keyboard to click on the previous/next arrow buttons.
- Players can now control game speed via keyboard. Press alpha 0 or keypad 0 to pause, 1 for 1x speed, 2 for 2x speed, 3 for 4x speed, and 4 for 8x speed.
- Hitting the return key when the save panel is up now functions the same as having pressed the Save button with the mouse.
- Added new gameplay setting to automatically sell all trade goods upon arriving at a landmark with an item shop. This includes any transformed party members who have become a trade good.
Mod Support Updates:
- Added in mod / 3rd part content support for most game content, including encounters, afflictions, player transformations, cursed artifacts, instincts kick in, player and party member epilogues, new items, foods, new artwork, and more.
-- By default the mods folder can be found at AppData\LocalLow\Blue Fairy Media LLC\The Exile of Aphrodisia (2023)\mods . The game will create this directory if it does not exist. Paste in folders with mod files to load them into the game on startup.
-- When at least one mod has been added, a button will appear at the top-right of the title page that says "mods". Click on this to see a list of modded-in content and the ability to run validation checks to ensure data is well-structured.
-- For an example mod template, join our Discord server and look in the #mod-support channel. You can join our Discord by clicking on this link: https://www.deviantart.com/users/outgoing?https://discord.gg/ZwKH4Vt
Bugfixes:
- The Settings panel should now no longer be un-openable when playing on a 1366x768 resolution monitor. The game should initially open at the smallest supported resolution until the user manually changes it.
- Bugfix for censored mode text only not applying correctly
Dev / cheat command bugfixes:
- Move to snow / desert / jungle commands should now load the map correctly
Other:
- Audio sliders now use consistent slider styling
- The Rescue from the Ritual text replaces digigrade with unguligrade. Thanks to Shigar for pointing this out!
Changed files in this update