 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phylakterion update for 27 February 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 10650457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused several difficulty parameters to be reset incorrectly

Fixed some clipping issues on maps

Changed files in this update

Depot 2201071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link