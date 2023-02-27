Happy start of season, im releasing a couple updates i've had brewing for a while in celebration
1.1.7.0 28/02/2023
- Tabs inside single matchup infos
- Field View inside single simulations
- Fixed issue with intercept tries messing up the team who scored it
1.1.6.2 14/04/2022
- some more Player hidden stats
- "Innovations", halfbacks can now have special plays added on to their plays such as chip and chases (more in progress)
- code refactors no one cares about
1.1.6.1 31/03/2022
- Single Match Simulations Export
1.1.6.0 31/03/2022
- Player match up view in single simulations
1.1.5.0 30/03/2022
- Player ages & retirement
- Other Refactors
1.1.4.3 23/03/2022
- Adjusted Round In Double Elim Finals
- More Code Refactor
1.1.4.2 22/03/2022
- Time refactor (not always set time after conversions)
- Small changes code wise that otherwise have no effect potentially
1.1.4.1 19/03/2022
- More Countries Added To Generator
Changed files in this update