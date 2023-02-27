 Skip to content

SYDE Rugby League Simulator update for 27 February 2023

1.1.70

Build 10650217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy start of season, im releasing a couple updates i've had brewing for a while in celebration

1.1.7.0 28/02/2023

  • Tabs inside single matchup infos
  • Field View inside single simulations
  • Fixed issue with intercept tries messing up the team who scored it

1.1.6.2 14/04/2022

  • some more Player hidden stats
  • "Innovations", halfbacks can now have special plays added on to their plays such as chip and chases (more in progress)
  • code refactors no one cares about

1.1.6.1 31/03/2022

  • Single Match Simulations Export

1.1.6.0 31/03/2022

  • Player match up view in single simulations

1.1.5.0 30/03/2022

  • Player ages & retirement
  • Other Refactors

1.1.4.3 23/03/2022

  • Adjusted Round In Double Elim Finals
  • More Code Refactor

1.1.4.2 22/03/2022

  • Time refactor (not always set time after conversions)
  • Small changes code wise that otherwise have no effect potentially

1.1.4.1 19/03/2022

  • More Countries Added To Generator

