• Gameplay - Propmachine repair now takes 90 seconds
• Killers - Killers’ speed became slightly less
• Aisha - Fixed that Aisha's clone didn’t have a skin
• Fei - Now Fei can transform into a prop while using her ability and while jumping
• Audio - General improvements and fixes
• UI - General improvements and fixes
Propnight update for 27 February 2023
Patch 5.4.2 is live!
