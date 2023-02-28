 Skip to content

Astonishing Basketball Manager update for 28 February 2023

Introducing your new assistant

Share · View all patches · Build 10650077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention basketball fans!

We're thrilled to announce a new update for ABK, featuring new and improved features!

Introducing Kate, your new AI assistant! She'll help you build your team and ensure you don't miss any important details. We're still testing her, so stay tuned for more information on this exciting new feature.

In addition, we've updated our rosters, and I'm sure you'll enjoy exploring the updated lineups and finding new strategies to lead your team to victory.

We've also addressed a few bugs, including those related to scouts and interviews. And for those of you looking to improve your player development and recruitment skills, we've improved the help resources available for universities and minor teams.

Thanks for playing, and see you on the court!

