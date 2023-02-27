 Skip to content

Formula 2707 - All Stars Kombat Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Playtest Patch Update 27 February

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game
  • Added New Version of Power Ups
  • Fixed 4 players Splitscreen error with pitstop HUD

