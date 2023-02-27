 Skip to content

Birth update for 27 February 2023

1.2.0 Patch Notes

1.2.0 Patch Notes · Build 10649704 · Last edited by Wendy

hi again, happy monday!
thank you for all of your kind words and support this past week!

for those that have found bugs - thank you for your kindness and patience. you're making the game better for other people : )

here is a list of bugs that i have fixed this week:

  • fixed the weird "disappearing item" that happened to a few people - including Post Office lightbulbs and Antique Shop blocks
  • fixed the bug where clicking enter and exit on the popup to enter a building caused an infinite loading screen
  • fixed the bug where the meter next to the bowl in Someone Else's Place depleted too quickly when the frame rate was too high

thank you again for caring about Birth!

