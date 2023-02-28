- Silmano Rework: ready for the fight! go for black set reward!
- Reduce items durability lost when receive damage or when you die
- Increase chance drop of gold and globes for mobs
- Increase reward range of auto party
- Balance characters
Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 28 February 2023
Silmano Rework
Patchnotes via Steam Community
