WIth Update 0.9.1.2 we are focusing completely on improving the overall player experience by adding a new player level up visual effect, adding a new light fragment drop from bosses to make defeating bosses feel more rewarding. We are also adding a new indicator which displays on which map tiers you have already defeated the endboss.

New Features

Defeated Endboss Indicator

Added indicator on which map tiers the endboss was already defeated. This should make it easier to see what has to be completed until you receive the achievements.

New Boss Light Fragment Drops

Added a new big light fragment which drops from defeated bosses, these light fragments also have a new pick up and sound effect. This should make defeating bosses feel more rewarding.

New level up effect

A new level up effect has been added, which should make level ups feel more impactful and satisfying.

Further improved melee weapon trails

The melee weapon trails got further refined.

Balancing

Throwing Spear damage reduced to 8 (was 16), attack speed lowered to 0.7 /s (was 0.9 /s)

Improvements

Improved weapon trail effects

Improved projectile visual effects for light and phoenix projectiles

Bugfixes

Fixed chicken companion achievement unlocking on the wrong skill combination, this achievement should now unlock as it should when 10 companion skills are active.

