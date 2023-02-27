Settings / Controller 2.0 enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.3.1

NEW FEATURES:

SETTINGS REVAMP - Revamped the settings menu to work much better with controller and just more usable overall.

DYNAMIC INPUT LISTINGS - Buttons listed for actions will now swap depending on if you are using keyboard or controller.

CONTROLLER REWORK - Complete overhaul of the controllers input mapping, be sure to check out the setting menu to look through new keybinds for controller.

VOCALIZATION WHEEL - Vocalizations have been moved to a popup wheel, use 'R' on keyboard or LB on controller

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

INPUT PERSISTENCE - If you use a controller on the main menu the game will now remember the device when entering the game and automatically connect it.

CONTROL SWAPPING - You can now swap back and forth between controller and keyboard with ('start'/'enter').

NEW UI MUSIC - Replaced the UI background music with something a little more lowkey

SEPERATED CONTROLS - Any settings under the 'Control' tab are now specific to that device and can be set separately.

NEW SETTINGS - Added settings for V-sync, Framerate, and Brightness to menu.