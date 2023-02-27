 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 27 February 2023

Settings / Controller 2.0 enter The WILDS

Build 10649533

Release Version 1.3.1

NEW FEATURES:

  • VOCALIZATION WHEEL - Vocalizations have been moved to a popup wheel, use 'R' on keyboard or LB on controller

  • CONTROLLER REWORK - Complete overhaul of the controllers input mapping, be sure to check out the setting menu to look through new keybinds for controller.

  • DYNAMIC INPUT LISTINGS - Buttons listed for actions will now swap depending on if you are using keyboard or controller.

  • SETTINGS REVAMP - Revamped the settings menu to work much better with controller and just more usable overall.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • INPUT PERSISTENCE - If you use a controller on the main menu the game will now remember the device when entering the game and automatically connect it.

  • CONTROL SWAPPING - You can now swap back and forth between controller and keyboard with ('start'/'enter').

  • NEW UI MUSIC - Replaced the UI background music with something a little more lowkey

  • SEPERATED CONTROLS - Any settings under the 'Control' tab are now specific to that device and can be set separately.

  • NEW SETTINGS - Added settings for V-sync, Framerate, and Brightness to menu.

  • BEAR - Nerfed (lowered) the bears attack power.

BUG FIXES

  • UI AUDIO - Fixed a bunch of bugs when setting UI / music audio.

KNOWN BUGS

  • RATS - Body breaks apart when grabbed.

  • CINEMATICS - Lake and River water flashes white on start/end of cinematics.

  • PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.

